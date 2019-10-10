MORGAN HILL (CBS13) – Authorities in one Northern California city arrested two suspected thieves during the curfew that was imposed due to the PG&E power shutoffs.
Morgan Hill leaders decided to enforce a curfew on Wednesday night once the power outage went into effect. The curfew would only be enforced in areas of the city impacted by the outage.
Power was eventually cut around 10:30 p.m.
Just before midnight, while patrolling the darkened part of town, an officer spotted two people walking into a neighborhood.
The officer stopped the pair and started talking with them. That’s when the officer saw that one of the suspects had small pieces of broken glass on his clothes.
A records check also found that one of the suspects had a warrant out for his arrest, while the other was on searchable probation. Burglary tools were soon found, along with property that officers believed didn’t belong to the pair.
Two parked cars were later found in the area with broken windows.
The pair, 26-year-old Tracy resident Chris Gomez and 21-year-old San Jose resident Jason Gomez, were arrested and are now facing numerous charges related to burglary.