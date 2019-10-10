Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — CHP rescue crews worked with Nevada County Fire to rescue a gold panner who was stuck on a rock in the Yuba River overnight Tuesday.
The CHP – Valley Division Air Operations said the gold panner suffered medical complications after getting stuck on the rock. A firefighter-paramedic from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District was hoisted onto the rock to assess the patient and help hoist her from the rock.
The gold panner was transferred to a ground ambulance for transport to a local hospital.