Filed Under:Suisun City News


SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City Fire responders rescued an infant from a locked car on Thursday afternoon, the department said.

Just as a mother finished putting her one-year-old into her vehicle, the child was able to reach over and press the lock button, locking the mother out of the car.

Upon responding, Suisun City Fire was able to safely open the door without breaking the windows.

The child was safely rescued and reunited with the mother.

