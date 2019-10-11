SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday banning smoking at state parks and beaches.
The law bans all smoking including cigarettes, cigars, pipes and electronic smoking devices from the state parks and beaches. Violators will be fined $25, but additional penalties could bring fines to $200.
Lawmakers have tried to ban smoking at state parks and coastal beaches nearly a dozen times over the past 15 years. All have failed to become law. Former governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown vetoed several attempts.
Park rangers would enforce the ban, but the law would let them exempt people smoking as part of their religious beliefs. The bill does not specify what religious practices, leaving that to the discretion of the park rangers.