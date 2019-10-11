



(CNN) — The California Highway Patrol has determined that a car crash that left actor Kevin Hart with major back injuries was caused by reckless driving.

Hart was one of three people involved in a crash in Calabasas, California, last month.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN, Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained back injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The third occupant, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, did not suffer any substantial injuries.

The three were traveling in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Hart at the time of the crash.

The CHP report noted that Black was turning onto Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control of the Barracuda. Hart was in the passenger’s seat, while Broxterman was in the back. The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree, according to the report.

The trio was believed not to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

“There were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats and no indicators of occupant loading were present,” the report said.

Authorities said at the time that Black was determined not to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Hart has been off the scene since the accident. His attorney, Andrew Brettler, told CNN Friday that his client is “committed to the physical therapy regimen and is getting stronger every day.”

And while Hart is doing a little promotional work for the “Jumanji” sequel he stars in, Brettler said the actor doesn’t anticipate fully returning to work until next year.

Hart also had a message about the accident.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he said in a statement provided to CNN by Brettler.

