FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Solano County man was arrested after a probation check led authorities to discover a 12-gauge shotgun stashed in a children’s playroom, the Solano County SHeriff’s Office said.
On the afternoon of October 8, the Auto Theft Task Force conducted a probation check at the Fairfield home of Juan Carlos Ramirez.
In addition to the shotgun hidden inside the playroom, the search also unveiled heroin and methamphetamine in a drawer easily accessible to Ramirez’s young children.
A record check revealed Ramirez was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested on several drug and negligence-related charges.