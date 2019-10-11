Comments
DAVIS (CBS) — A search is underway for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Davis on October 5, the Davis Police Department said.
The city of Davis has been hit with a string of armed robberies over the last month.
Eric Paul Rodriguez is wanted in connection to the October 5 robbery that happened in the area of Villanova Drive and Sycamore Lane in North Davis.
The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, but police said Rodriguez has ties to West Sacramento and Woodland.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Davis PD at 530-747-5400.