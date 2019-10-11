  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis News


DAVIS (CBS) — A search is underway for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Davis on October 5, the Davis Police Department said.

The city of Davis has been hit with a string of armed robberies over the last month.

MORE: Davis Police Investigating 5 Armed Robberies Over Past 30 Days

Eric Paul Rodriguez is wanted in connection to the October 5 robbery that happened in the area of Villanova Drive and Sycamore Lane in North Davis.

The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, but police said Rodriguez has ties to West Sacramento and Woodland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davis PD at 530-747-5400.

Comments

Leave a Reply