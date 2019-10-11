Comments
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — An intruder was shot and killed after entering an off-duty Yuba County deputy’s home in Challenge late Thursday night, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.
On-Duty deputies were called to the scene on Whispering Pines Way at approximately 11 p.m.
Prior to their arrival, the deputy shot the suspect with his department-issued firearm.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.