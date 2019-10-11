



YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — An intruder was shot and killed after entering an off-duty Yuba County deputy’s home in Challenge late Thursday night, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

On-duty deputies were called to the scene on Whispering Pines Way at approximately 11 p.m. The street had been without power since Wednesday morning.

Neighbors tell CBS13 an intruder picked the wrong house to break into Thursday night.

“That’s probably one of the reasons the intruder was in the area, the Deputy turned his power off around 11 or so,” said Randy Cooke, who lives next door.

He says the house was dark when the suspect entered his home. Cooke’s lights were on.

READ: Man Convicted Of Murder, Abuse Of 22-Month-Old Twins Sentenced To 31 Years To Life

“He probably thought this one is occupied, and this one’s lights are out, that one was on, and it turns out it was a sheriff who knows how to use a gun,” Cooke said.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the name of the Deputy involved but says he is a 16-year veteran of the force. The alleged intruder and the deputy didn’t know each other.

The deputy’s wife and children were sleeping upstairs.

“I don’t want to say he’s doing good based on the circumstances, but he’s doing as well as could be expected,” said Sheriff Wendell Johnson.

READ: El Dorado County Man’s Death Not PG&E Shutoff-Related, Coroner Says

Johnson says the deputy used his service weapon to shoot and kill the suspect but did call 911 first. CBS13 spoke with the deputy off-camera, he said he’s shaken up and was scared for his family.

Neighbors say intruders there are rare.

“Hopefully it won’t happen anymore, it is kind of worrisome,” said Cooke.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home after the shooting, where they pronounced the alleged intruder dead at the scene. The identity of the alleged intruder has not yet been released.

The deputy, as a matter of standard protocol, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.