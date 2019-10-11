SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Approximately 21,000 customers are still without power Friday night, going on three days in the dark.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported Friday evening that 97% of customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff had their power restored. An “all clear” was issued for all 35 affected counties by 3:30 p.m. Friday.
In total, the massive planned power outage affected nearly 738,000 customers across Northern California from the Sierra foothills to the Bay area.
#PSPS: Crews repaired wind-storm damaged equipment like this so it was safe to bring back electric service to customers. Restoration currently at 97%. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/7XBiL4SZnp
— Brandi Merlo (@PGE_Brandi) October 12, 2019
The utility reported 30 instances of weather-related damage to their equipment in the PSPS areas.
Inspections of power lines and equipment will continue Saturday as crews work to restore power to the remaining 21,000 customers.
Current outages can be checked here.