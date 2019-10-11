PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As PG&E works to restore power to nearly 195,000 customers still in the dark, Placer County officials are looking to help residents who lost power this week.
The Placer County Environmental Utilities and Recology Auburn Placer announced they are working together to provide free disposal of spoiled food for PG&E customers who lost power.
According to the county, disposing of food at the transfer station will deter bears and wildlife from being drawn to residential trash cans filled with extra food waste waiting for regular trash pickup.
The following transfer stations will have dedicated dumpsters for free food waste disposal through Oct. 14.
Recology Auburn Placer
12305 Shale Ridge Road
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Meadow Vista
2950 Combie Road
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Foresthill
6699 Patent Road
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Food waste can be disposed of in original packaging and containers.