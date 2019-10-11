STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested a 30-year-old Stockton man last week who is suspected to be responsible for two bank robberies in San Leandro.
San Leandro Police Detectives said the first bank robbery happened on Sept. 26 at the Bank of the West on the 1500 block of Washington Ave. Jeremy Morton allegedly gave a bank teller a note demanding money and took $1,500. Responding officers were unable to locate him.
READ: Man Wanted In Connection To Davis Armed Robbery
Four days later, the second robbery occurred at the Fremont Bank on East 14th Street. Police say Morton also gave the bank teller there a note and demanded money. There he took approximately $1,800 and ran off before the police arrived.
Using video footage from both banks, San Leandro Police Detectives said they believe one person was solely responsible for the bank robberies and identified Morton as the suspect.
He was arrested on Oct. 3 at a relative’s house in Stockton. Morton was charged with two counts of robbery. He is being held at the Santa Rita Jail on $1.45 million bail.