Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Former Stockton Vice Mayor Victor Mow has been sentenced to two days in jail for a deadly DUI crash that happened last November.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Former Stockton Vice Mayor Victor Mow has been sentenced to two days in jail for a deadly DUI crash that happened last November.
Mow was also sentenced to 250 hours of community service and three years of informal probation.
MORE: Former Stockton Vice Mayor Arraigned On Dui, Manslaughter Charges
The judge in the case says the relatively light sentence comes because the victim was at fault by crossing the street outside of the crosswalk and wearing dark clothing.