Comments
PLACER COUNTY(CBS13) — The body of a 32-year-old motorcyclist was found Saturday morning after a fatal crash Friday night in Placer County, California Highway Patrol said.
PLACER COUNTY(CBS13) — The body of a 32-year-old motorcyclist was found Saturday morning after a fatal crash Friday night in Placer County, California Highway Patrol said.
CHP said the victim was traveling southbound on Walerga Road, just south of Springhill Drive, at an unsafe speed.
The motorcyclist failed to complete a curve in the roadway causing him to veer off the road into an open field where he was ejected from the bike.
READ: Driver Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel, Crashes On Hwy 50; Passenger Suffers Major Injuries
The ejection resulted in fatal injuries to the motorcyclist, CHP said.
Authorities found the victim’s body while responding to the scene at approximately 7:25 a.m. Saturday morning.
CHP said the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
No further information has been made available at this time.