SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E announced on Saturday that power is expected to be restored by end of day to the remaining 2,500 customers still in the dark from the utility’s public safety power shutoffs.
Approximately 738,000 customers across 34 counties were impacted by the shutoffs that began early Wednesday morning.
#PSPS: More than 99.5 Percent of Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Been Restored System-Wide. https://t.co/LTPot3kZtJ pic.twitter.com/aZadGHkc2Z
— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 12, 2019
As of Saturday, more than 95.5% of customers have seen restorations. Those without power remain in Amador, Calaveras, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties, and restorations will proceed given there isn’t any damage to equipment, PG&E said.
The utility reported 50 instances of weather-related damage to their equipment in the PSPS areas.