SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E announced Saturday evening that all power has been restored following Wednesday’s massive public safety power shutoffs.
The last group of customers that were restored were in Amador and Calaveras counties and saw their power turned back on at approximately 6 p.m., PG&E said.
The shutoffs, which the utility implemented in response to the extreme winds and wildfire risks throughout the Northern California region, affected approximately 738,000 customers across 34 counties.
As of Saturday morning, more than 95.5% of customers were reported by the company as having seen restorations.
The utility reported 50 instances of weather-related damage to their equipment in the PSPS areas.