STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman and leading police on a chase, Stockton PD said.
The incident happened near McDougald Boulevard when an argument between the victim and 27-year-old Derek Wright got out of hand, police said.
Wright fled when police arrived but was eventually caught and booked on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon,