EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — An El Dorado County man was arrested Saturday after trespassing into a resident’s home wearing only a bra and panties, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.
The resident told authorities he woke up to find the suspect wearing women’s undergarments and rummaging through his belongings in his El Dorado Hills home.
When confronted, the man ran out of the home, hopped fences and ran through several backyards.
Shortly later, and with the assistance of K9 officers, the suspect was located naked and arrested without incident, deputies said.
Officials said the suspect is a known parolee and was booked on burglary, prowling and trespassing charges