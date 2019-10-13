SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person died after a 5 vehicle collision Saturday afternoon on Highway 160 near Walnut Grove, California Highway Patrol said.
At approximately 2:16 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and were able to determine that a 34-year-old man driving a Ford F-250 on northbound Highway 160 did not notice stopped traffic and took a quick left turn crossing over onto the wrong side of the roadway.
ALSO: Dashcam Video Released Of Herald Officer-Involved Shooting In Early October
The Ford slammed into the rear of two vehicles before colliding head-on with a 2010 Harley Davidson. The 2010 Harley then crashed into a 2000 Harley Davidson on its right side, ejecting both motorcyclists into the roadway, CHP said.
The 70-year-old male driver of the 2010 bike suffered fatal injuries. The other motorcyclist, a 73-year-old male, was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CHP said all drivers of the other involved vehicles were not injured. Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.
Information regarding the deceased victim has not yet been released.