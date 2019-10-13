Comments
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the home intruder who was shot and killed by an off-duty deputy during the massive PG&E shutoffs.
According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Gabriel Wilson, of Oroville, broke into the deputy’s home in the town of Challenge on Thursday night.
The yuba county sheriff’s deputy is a 16 year veteran.
The case remains under investigation.