YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the home intruder who was shot and killed by an off-duty deputy during the massive PG&E shutoffs.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Gabriel Wilson, of Oroville, broke into the deputy’s home in the town of Challenge on Thursday night.

The yuba county sheriff’s deputy is a 16 year veteran.

The case remains under investigation.

