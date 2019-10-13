  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california news, public schools


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California is set to become the first state in the country to mandate school start times be pushed back at public schools.

In closing out the legislative session, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sunday aimed at improving educational results by letting students sleep longer.

ALSO: Gov. Newsom Ends Legislative Session With Vetoes

The law will eventually require middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply