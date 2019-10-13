Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California is set to become the first state in the country to mandate school start times be pushed back at public schools.
In closing out the legislative session, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sunday aimed at improving educational results by letting students sleep longer.
The law will eventually require middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.