VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he left a stolen firearm behind in a restaurant booth, Vacaville PD said.
The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Lara, appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of something, police said.
When Lara got up to use the bathroom just after 4 p.m., a customer took notice of a gun sitting on the seat portion of the booth. Lara returned and left the restaurant a few moments later.
Swipe left for more photos.
Vacaville PD said police and employees were notified immediately.
Upon arrival, officers learned Lara had left the gun behind and were able to confirm it was reported as stolen from a Vacaville residence just hours prior.
Lara was located a short distance away in front of Brenden Theatres and immediately taken into custody.
During the arrest, Lara was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.