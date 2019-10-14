



PLEASANT HILL (CBS13) — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck south of Pleasant Hill around 10:33 p.m. Monday.

According to the USGS, there was a 2.5 magnitude quake in the same area approximately 10 minutes before the 4.5. On Twitter, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said: “because any quake can be a foreshock, there is a slight increase in the change of a bigger quake for the next few days.”

The M4.5 quake at 10:33 pm was in the East Bay at 14 km depth. Because any quake can be a foreshock, there’s a slight increase in the chance of a bigger quake for the next few days, at the same location near the Calaveras fault — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 15, 2019

So far, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The Bay Area National Weather Service said this earthquake does not pose a tsunami threat. You can find more information on this earthquake and report if you felt it on the USGS website.

Residents in Solano and Sacramento Counties reported feeling the quake. Many took to social media after feeling the shaking.

On Twitter, @Typorter_BC said, “I live just a few blocks from epicenter and house shook very strongly for 15 seconds. Scariest quake I have experienced in 22 years living in Bay Area”

CBS13 reporter Marissa Perlman also felt the quake in Midtown Sacramento.

On Facebook, Layla Montes said, “Felt in stockton shoook my bed! I posted about it right away!”



@Karyn58090181 on Twitter said she felt it in Tracy saying, “it was a long one.”

Beth Canary Campbell said on Facebook, “Yes! We live in Fairfield and I was sitting on the couch mild shaking then it intensified and had the whole house shaking! Woke my husband up who was in bed, and freaked out all our pets!”

This is a developing story and which will be updated.