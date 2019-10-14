  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The African lions are back at the Sacramento Zoo, and now you can get closer to them than ever.

Lions Cleo and Kamau have a renovated exhibit space that’s twice as large as their previous exhibit, according to a statement from the Sacramento Zoo.  Changes include a full, 1.5-inch glass exhibit front and a walk-through glass tunnel — getting you closer to the 400-pound felines. There are also two keeper-training areas.

Renovations were made possible by a donation from river City Glass.

 

