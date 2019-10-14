  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Hit And Run, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — After seeing a social media post from Modesto CHP about a fatal hit and run, a 48-year-old Modesto woman turned herself in to officers.

The California Highway Patrol in Modesto said Consuelo Aguilar admitted to being the driver who hit a 40-year-old female pedestrian on Oct. 5.

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. when a 2003 GMC Yukon was driving on Olivero Road and struck Ana Lovins, who was walking in the road. The driver continued on Olivero Road and turned on northbound Jim Way.

Lovins was transported to a trauma center where, CHP says, she died from her injuries some days later.

Officers continue to investigate the crash and are looking into the “necessary criminal charges to be saught” against Aguilar.

Comments

Leave a Reply