MODESTO (CBS13) — After seeing a social media post from Modesto CHP about a fatal hit and run, a 48-year-old Modesto woman turned herself in to officers.
The California Highway Patrol in Modesto said Consuelo Aguilar admitted to being the driver who hit a 40-year-old female pedestrian on Oct. 5.
According to the CHP, the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. when a 2003 GMC Yukon was driving on Olivero Road and struck Ana Lovins, who was walking in the road. The driver continued on Olivero Road and turned on northbound Jim Way.
Lovins was transported to a trauma center where, CHP says, she died from her injuries some days later.
Officers continue to investigate the crash and are looking into the “necessary criminal charges to be saught” against Aguilar.