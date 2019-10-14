



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The mayor of Rocklin wants to break up with PG&E.

He says high utilities were a concern even before the shutoffs hit parts of the city. Now he wants the city to control its own power.

It’s definitely an “it’s not you, it’s me” situation as to why Mayor Joe Patterson wants to end the relationship between Rocklin and PG&E. In the end, he says it was about public safety.

“There is a public safety concern here and it’s reason for us to at least look at the options,” Patterson said.

Patterson says he would like the city council to explore other ways to provide reliable electricity by considering partnerships with SMUD or Roseville Electric. This could also mean Rocklin may need to buy the lines and infrastructure from PG&E.

“There’s very clearly going to be a cost associated with that, ” Patterson said. “They figured out some kind of secret sauce on how to make electricity cheaper, and I want in on that.”

Roseville has controlled its own utilities for more than 100 years. It’s something that can be traced back to a decision by the city’s forefathers. To take over utilities now in a city like Rocklin is a completely different process that could be met by financial and legal challenges.

But after a few days in the dark, some neighbors say there’s no love lost over PG&E, and they’re willing to fight that battle.

“I believe that a smaller city would have more control over the situation and maybe make a better decision,” one resident said.

But others say cutting ties isn’t a good thing for the city long-term.

“I don’t think Rocklin can handle it,” another said.