



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights Police are investigating a series of child molestation cases involving multiple victims and a single suspect.

Police say 43-year-old Jason Earl Hook was arrested on Sept. 27 for 25 counts of child molestation.

An investigation into the cases began a couple of weeks earlier on Sept. 8. Detectives identified Hook as the suspect and revealed his victims were both male and female between the ages of eight and 17 years old.

According to detectives, all of his victims were known to him and would visit him at his residence. Additionally, some were friends of family members. Police say some of the incidents date back to 2008 and all occurred while Hook lived in Citrus Heights on Birdcage Street.

Police say Hook taught lightsaber classes for both Sunrise Community Church and San Juan High School’s after school club. San Juan Unified School District said Hook’s daughter was part of a lightsaber club that Hook visited a few times. The school then asked him to go through a background check before he could continue visiting, at which point he stopped attending.

Detectives have uncovered several victims, but suspect there are still more that have not been identified.

Hook is charged with the following charges:

• Four counts of 288 (C)(1)- Lewd act on a child victim 14 or 15 years of age and the defendant is 10 years older than the victim

• Six counts of 288(A)-Lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old

• Seven counts of 288.7(B)- Oral sex act with a child 10 years old or younger

• Eight counts of 288(B)(1)- Lewd act on a child under 14 using force

Any person with information regarding Hook, or any victim that has yet to come forward is encouraged to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department, Investigative Services Division at (916) 727-5500 or contact our dedicated crime tip line at (916) 727-5524.