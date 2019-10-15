MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto will soon begin work on the largest transportation project the city has ever seen.

The project will re-route a portion of Highway 132 to reduce traffic in the region, but not everybody is happy about the plan.

The oldest locally-owned body shop in Modesto, Burnside Body Shop, has sat in the same location off of Kansas Street since the 1930s. It will soon be forced to relocate to make room for a major transportation project.

The city released a video that shows the future of Highway 132.

“It’s a project that will allow us to add capacity for a heavily-used section of highway that goes between Modesto and ultimately all the way down to Tracy,” Modesto spokesperson Thomas Reeves said.

The Modesto City Council recently approved a $92 million contract with Bay Cities Paving and Grading to build nearly four miles of new road northwest of downtown Modesto.

“This state Highway 132 is really the only alternative to 120 up in Manteca, so those commuters… will be able to use this route to head over to the Altamont Pass,” Reeves said.

Businesses along Highway 132 have mixed reviews of the project. At the Maze Cigarette Store, workers welcome it with open arms.

Maze Laundry Mat customers are concerned about the noise. The owners at Burnside Body Shop are grateful they’ve found a new historic location to move to, which is now being renovated on 10th Street downtown.

Construction of phase one is expected to begin next month and last about three years. Once it’s complete, the expansion of Highway 132 will begin toward Tracy and eventually go all the way to I-5 and Interstate 580.