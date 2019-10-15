Comments
8:43 a.m. Update: SMUD says all power has been restored in the Pocket area.
8:35 a.m. Update: 4,913 SMUD customers are still without power.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to thousands of customers in Sacramento Tuesday morning.
At 7:14 a.m., SMUD tweeted that a car hit the pole in the Pocket area and that “crews were on the way to restore power asap” to restore power to almost 19,000 customers.
The crash happened just before 6:50 a.m. at 24th Street near 64th Avenue. No one was injured in the crash, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.
SMUD estimates there were initially about 37,000 customers affected by the crash.
Officials predicted power would be restored by 8:20 a.m.
Click or tap here to see the latest SMUD outages.