SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several more major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Neiman Marcus, and Ann Taylor, say they will stay closed on Thanksgiving, but the biggest chains have yet to say if they will open, and when.
Bestblackfriday.com updated its list of stores that will open and close on Thanksgiving.
As of October 15, 2019, the stores that will close are:
Chains with Northern California locations in bold, new stores added since October 10 in italics
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- AC Moore
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetSmart
- REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
The stores that will open are:
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
- CVS
- DSW
- Meijer
- Mattress Firm (not all locations)
- Rite-Aid
- Walgreens
Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney, and Old Navy have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, and Pier 1, are typically closed on the holiday.