AUBURN (CBS13) – Two people who were hit early Wednesday morning in Auburn by a vehicle were targeted, say police.
One of the victims was killed and the other person was injured in the crash.
Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, the victims, both males, were on foot in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue near Lincoln Way and High Street when they were hit by a car, according to Auburn PD Lt. Michael Garlock.
The driver then left the scene.
Both of the victims were taken to the hospital where one was declared dead. The condition of the second person has not been released.
ALSO: Bold Bears Walking Streets Of Auburn In Search Of Food Before Hibernation
“During this investigation so far, we have information that it was an intentional act,” said Garlock. “It is going to be classified right now as an assault with a deadly weapon, and potentially a murder investigation.”
CSI i investigators with Auburn Police investigating overnight homicide. Two people hit by a car, one person killed, the other transported to hospital! @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @julissaortiztv @GDSTracyKetchum @DinaKupfer pic.twitter.com/Lw7Rbdc9rB
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) October 16, 2019
Garlock says police are still investigating the incident, but have information indicating it was intentional. They have not released a description of the vehicle that struck the two victims.
Cleveland Avenue was closed to all traffic and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.