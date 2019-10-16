



AUBURN (CBS13) — Police in Auburn are looking for a driver accused of intentionally mowing down two men in front of a bar Wednesday morning.

Police say a third victim was struck by the vehicle as it drove away from the scene. That victim suffered serious injuries and later died at an area hospital.

Officers said of the two victims who were intentionally hit, one suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the second was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still in the early stages of trying to figure out what happened. Witnesses describe the injuries as bad.

Police said assault with a deadly weapon and murder charges are both on the table.

“It’s terrible. It shouldn’t happen at all,” said Carl Young, an Auburn resident.

Young has lived Auburn 35 years and describes himself as the unofficial mayor. He said one of the victims who was hit was trying to help the first man who went down.

“There was a guy who came to his rescue who I don’t know. He tried to come to his rescue but the car backed over the top of him,” Young said.

READ: Shankar Hangud Appears In Court To Face First-Degree Murder Charges

Joshua Keefover recently opened a pizza shop just down the road from where this happened. He was closing up around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and said this is not something he would expect in Auburn on a Wednesday morning.

“We do karaoke up here, so usually everyone comes up here for karaoke but somehow everyone was down there at like 1:50 when that happened,” Keefover said

Auburn residents said they love living here and this is not the kind of thing they’re used to hearing about.

Auburn Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.