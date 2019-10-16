BREAKING:San Juan High School has been placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:missing, Roseville News, Roseville Police Department


2:26 p.m. UPDATE  – Frank Anderson has been found safe, say police.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Roseville man.

Frank Anderson, 75, reportedly became lost while driving from Sonora to his home in Roseville.

Frank Anderson (credit: Roseville PD)

He was spotting leaving west Roseville at approximately 12:40 p.m. in his four-door 2005 Chevy Silverado with a California license plate of 7S01923. The truck is as maroon and has a black Tonneau cover on the bed.

Anderson was last seen in Sonora at 9 p.m. on Tuesday asking people for directions back Roseville.

If you see Anderson, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.

Comments

Leave a Reply