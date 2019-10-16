



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a Sacramento game-changer.

Major League Soccer’s Commissioner is set to arrive Monday to announce the Republic FC will become the league’s next expansion franchise.

The long-awaited announcement means more downtown development in an area that has sat as an eyesore for decades — the Sacramento Railyards

Gil Caravantes is the owner of Commerce Printing near the proposed MLS site. He has printed programs and posters for the Republic FC over the years. Once the team’s proposed MLS stadium is built, Caravantes will also be their neighbor.

“My word is excitement,” Caravantes said. “I’m happy.”

The proposed Major League Soccer stadium will go up on land near North B Street, in the River District, mostly surrounded by industrial buildings and streets many homeless people have made into their homes.

“They have to find a solution,” Caravantes said. “We have to build affordable housing.”

Many new homeowners around the stadium site bought to be close by the stadium.

“We were anticipating this when we bought,” Kristin Singhasemanon said. “We’re really excited about it. We were always hoping it was going to happen, and there were a lot of setbacks, but it’s going to just bring up the whole area.”

The soccer-specific stadium was first approved by the Sacramento City Council three years ago. It would also include an entertainment district with restaurants and retail space.

Jenna Abbott is the executive director of the River District’s Business Improvement District.

“I think a lot of people start escalating and elevating what they would like to see,” Abbott said. “The biggest thing would be around, you know, drawing people here, so that we can re-imagine what the River District is.”

Get ready to put it in print: “Major League Soccer Moving Into Sacramento.”

“It’s a great partnership,” Caravantes said.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is set to make the announcement at the downtown restaurant and bar The Bank on Monday morning. That will be followed by a block party on Capitol Mall.