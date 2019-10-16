



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Frantic and terrified parents of San Juan High School students had to watch from the sidewalks as their child’s campus went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Students were able to go home as the lockdown was lifted just after 3:30 p.m.

“I want to know are all of the kids accounted for,” Ladonna Burner said.

Citrus Heights Police said around noon someone fired two rounds at a home along Mariposa Avenue, which runs next to San Juan High School. Police said the students were out for lunch when the shooting happened.

The suspects were described as a white male juvenile and two black male juveniles.

Nobody was shot, but the gunmen came careening out of a nearby home and ran toward the school. That prompted the lockdown.

“It’s one thing to have a lockdown school or a temporary shut down or stay in place but then when your child tells you, ‘No mom this is serious,’ you don’t have a choice but to get to here,” Burner said.

Police began combing through the campus inside and out looking for suspects. The department says they’re still on the hunt for them. A spokesperson told CBS13 that investigators didn’t find evidence inside the school connected with the Mariposa Avenue incident and detectives will continue to follow up on leads in the area.

“I feel, they’re doing their job but at the same time it’s just scary seeing all of this,” Lonie Butler said.

After more than three hours of waiting patiently in their classrooms, the students could finally go home.

“I don’t have words to say how I’m feeling,” Rosa Jiminez said.

“This is the first time I’ve ever experienced this I’ve only seen it on TV so it’s definitely hitting home right now,” Butler said.

Police said it’s unclear at this time is the suspects are students at San Juan High.