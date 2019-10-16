Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — A Davis woman said she was attacked by her roommate and accuses him of killing her cat.
The ordeal allegedly took place in a Davis neighborhood off Fremont Court over the weekend. The woman sad her roommate, 44-year-old Joshua Friedman, kicked her, tried to tie her up, took her cell phone, and tried to kill her.
Friedman allegedly attacked the woman after she tried to enter the garage where he had killed her cat with a hammer. Police say the woman was able to escape when she told Friedman her two other cats were in his bedroom.
The woman was minorly injured in the attack and the police later recovered her phone.
Friedman was arrested for battery, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty. He is set to be arraigned Thursday.