BREAKING:San Juan High School has been placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – San Juan High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, following a nearby shooting.

Police say a shooting happened near campus in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue. The suspects then ran towards the school. All of the students are safe, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement.

Greenback Lane is closed in the area, allowing police to quickly arrive on campus.

Parents who would like to pick up their students are being asked to wait at Citrus Height Community Center, which is at 6300 Fountain Square Drive, say police.  Updates will be shared as they become available.

 

