CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – San Juan High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, following a nearby shooting.
Police say a shooting happened near campus in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue. The suspects then ran towards the school. All of the students are safe, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement.
San Juan HS is still under lockdown. Citrus Heights PD says that there was a shooting near the school on Mariposa Ave but no indication that shots were fired at the school. Police say All Students are SAFE & no injuries. Lots of visibly shaken parents and relatives here. pic.twitter.com/1IQyRRQpqq
— Ryan Hill (@RyanCBS13) October 16, 2019
Greenback Lane is closed in the area, allowing police to quickly arrive on campus.
Parents who would like to pick up their students are being asked to wait at Citrus Height Community Center, which is at 6300 Fountain Square Drive, say police. Updates will be shared as they become available.
Parents please do not go to school, we're working on a reunification plan with more details to follow shortly.
— Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 16, 2019