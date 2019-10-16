Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police officers arrested a third suspect in the 2018 homicide of Domonique Lewis.
Officers said on Aug. 12, 2018, Lewis was shot and killed in an AM/PM parking lot at 903 5th Street in Modesto. Through the investigation, detectives arrested two suspects for homicide, 28-year-old Junior Suarez and 22-year-old Angel Contreras. Both suspects remain in custody.
On Monday, officers also arrested 31-year-old Gabriel Avila for homicide. Officers said Avila was found working in a field near Garrison Avenue and Maze Boulevard, driving a tractor. He reportedly tried to run from detectives but was immediately captured.