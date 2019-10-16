BREAKING:San Juan High School has been placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lodi news, murder


LODI (CBS13) –  A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Utah has been arrested in Lodi.

On Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., police received word that Frank Powell, a parolee from Utah had been seen in Lodi. Powell was wanted by Utah authorities in connection with a homicide charge.

Frank Powell (credit: Lodi P.D.)

Police found Powell in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Kennlement Lane and he allegedly ran away when police tried to make contact. He ran through backyards onto Elgin Avenue, where police were able to take Powell into custody.

He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Utah.

Comments

Leave a Reply