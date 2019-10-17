Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) — Three people were ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning after crashing on northbound Highway 99 near Monte Vista, California Highway Patrol Modesto said.
The truck, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, rolled over off the roadways at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Turlock fire crews on the scene said all three victims suffered moderate to severe injuries.
As of now, there are no road closures in the area, but officials advise to use caution as crews are still on the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.