  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Three people were ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning after crashing on northbound Highway 99 near Monte Vista, California Highway Patrol Modesto said.

The truck, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, rolled over off the roadways at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Turlock fire crews on the scene said all three victims suffered moderate to severe injuries.

As of now, there are no road closures in the area, but officials advise to use caution as crews are still on the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply