SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old college football player, Syncere Dixon.
On Wednesday, Sacramento Police Detectives arrested 19-year-old Keondre Pratt for the homicide.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of North Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard on Sept. 21. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had collided with a fence. Dixon died at the scene.
According to his family, Dixon was a Texas college student and football player trying to better his life. He grew up in North Sacramento and was in town visiting his family for the weekend.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).