AUBURN (CBS13) — Auburn police arrested a suspect accused of mowing down three men with his car in front of a bar on Wednesday morning.
Authorities located Skylar Perry, 26, and his vehicle at a residence in Foresthill just before 11 p.m. last night.
The first two victims were intentionally struck and suffered minor to non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The third victim, who was hit as the vehicle drove away from the scene, later died from injuries at an area hospital.
Perry was booked with no-bail into the Placer County Jail for murder as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.