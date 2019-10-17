Comments
CERES (CBS13) — Ceres police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that struck a child crossing the street near Caswell Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
Police say the 7-year-old child was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened about 15 minutes after school let out for the day.
As of now, there is no suspect information available. Police said the vehicle is only described as a white SUV or sedan.
More details to come as we learn new information.