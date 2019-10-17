Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse at a Walmart and committing identity theft.
Police said the woman pretended to help the woman on August 29 but instead grabbed her purse and left in a newer model red Ford F-150.
Authorities said the suspect then used the victim’s bank card to make fraudulent purchases and commit identity theft.
The suspect was pictured wearing a black tank top, ripped blue jeans and has blonde hair.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, contact the department at 916-727-5524.