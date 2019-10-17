Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies in flight training made an emergency landing in a field Thursday evening, shortly after takeoff.
Around 6:25 p.m., the single-engine plane took off but had to land right away due to engine trouble, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Andrea Lopez. The plane hit a fence and crashed into a parked semi-truck trailer in the field just west of the Stockton Airport.
The FAA said the single-engine Cessna 206 lost power after departing the airport tried to return to the runway, but make an off-airport emergency landing.
Lopez said the deputies walked away from the crash and were checked out by medics at the scene.
The FAA will investigate the crash.