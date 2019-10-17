Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County inmate is facing new felony possession charges after being found to be in possession of heroin during a housing transfer.
The sheriff’s office said inmate Monique Loaiza was transferred to a new housing unit. At the new housing location, officials conducted a strip search to ensure any contraband is not brought into the facility.
A female correctional officer found Loaiza had heroin during the search.
She is now facing a new felony charge for possessing a controlled substance in prison.