



— Obdulia Sanchez, the Stockton woman who gained national attention when she live-streamed a DUI crash that killed her younger sister, was arrested Thursday after officers reportedly found a handgun in her car.

In September, Sanchez, 20, was released from prison on parole after being found guilty of driving under the influence and live-streaming during the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister in 2017. She served for 19 months.

READ MORE: Woman, 18, Livestreamed Deadly Central California Crash On Instagram

According to CDCR spokesperson Terri Hardy, Sanchez was sentenced to serve six years and four months for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, causing bodily injury or death to more than one victim, and endangering the health of a child.

When she was admitted to prison on Feb. 14, 2018, Sanchez was given 404 days of pre-sentencing credits and 10 days of post-sentence credits for the time she served while waiting for her sentencing and waiting for transport to prison. This gave Sanchez more than a year of credit toward the six-year sentence.

READ: Teen Who Livestreamed Crash That Killed Sister To Stand Trial

CDCR said while she served in prison, Sanchez earned credits at a 50% rate, a day for a day, earning 126 days of credit for 63 days served. After those two months of credit, she became eligible to earn 66.6% credit as a minimum custody inmate. Over the next 526 days, Sanchez earned 1,706 days of credit, more than five years toward her sentence.

She then earned 101 more days of credits through good behavior programs at the prison.

In the eyes of the law, Sanchez served her full sentence, so on Sept. 21, she was released on supervised parole.

But less than a month later, she was arrested by Stockton police after allegedly failing to stop for a traffic violation and leading officers on a short chase.