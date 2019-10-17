Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CHP officers found a missing child walking on the right shoulder of the Capital City Freeway Thursday night.
The CHP said the received multiple calls of a child walking on the shoulder around 7:15 p.m. Officer Pichanusakorn found the 10-year-old child walking on the right shoulder north of E. Street.
Officer Pichanusakorn determined the child had been missing from the Oak Park area since 6 p.m.
Sacramento Police officers also responded to the scene and took custody of the child. The child was returned home safely.