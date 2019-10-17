  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was one of two people indicted for heroin distribution and the unlawful dealing of firearms in Stockton, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Thursday.

Elmer Rodriguez-Colio, 30, of Sacramento and 25-year-old Josevan Arias, of Posen, Illinois, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and the distribution of heroin. Arias was separately charged with dealing firearms without a license.

On August 13, 2018, Arias told a law enforcement informant that he had access to high-powered rifles and sold six to the informant over the course of the investigation, according to court documents.

Arias also worked with Rodriguez-Colio to sell heroin to the informant. Rodriquez-Colio separately sold heroin again to the informant at another time. court documents showed.

