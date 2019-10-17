



DIXON (CBS13) — A Dixon senior says the grocery store banned her from the delivery service.

Walking the aisles at the grocery store leaves in pain for days. With bad knees and a bad back, Rosemarie Noel says each trip to the grocery store requires help from a friend and comes with days of recovery.

She used to use Safeway’s delivery service, right up until she says they banned her.

“I cried. I did. I cried,” Noel said.

Noel says the only grocery store willing to deliver to her senior apartments in Dixon is Safeway. But now she says the grocery store banned her from delivery, saying her bank card was declined at least four times, forcing them to re-stock her groceries.

Noel says her card is good, and her bank agrees.

“It wasn’t my fault. I didn’t do anything wrong, but I did feel like I was being punished,” Noel said.

READ: Call Kurtis Investigates: Home Sales & Refis In Jeopardy Over PG&E’s Debt

Right away, the Call Kurtis team reached out to Safeway, which denied ever banning Noel. They never explained why she was denied service but said they’d make sure she can still use their delivery service.

Next thing we knew, the company was delivering four bags of groceries to Noel for free.

“Getting free groceries? That’s awesome,” Noel said. “[I’m] happy for the resolution, but I want to know why it had to all go on in the first place.”

She has since ordered groceries without a problem. Noel still insists her card was never declined and Safeway has not been able to share any more information on what went wrong.